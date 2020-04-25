King (ankle) could be a candidate to be traded after the Chargers added returner Joe Reed in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.

At first glance, the report seems odd considering King was still a playmaker in the slot with the Chargers last season. But the offseason signing of Chris Harris likely takes away King's starting role on defense, and the decision to draft explosive returner Reed in the fifth could remove the third-year corner's chances to make an impact in the return game. Slot corners were devalued to a near absurd level in free agency this offseason, so while the Chargers may try to sniff out some sort of trade market for King, they might be surprised with how little interest they get in return.