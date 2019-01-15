Chargers' Desmond King: Earns All Pro nod
King finished the 2018 campaign with 62 tackles (47 solo), 10 passes defended, three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and one punt return touchdown.
The slot cornerback capped off an impressive second season with an All Pro nod, but thanks to outdated rules was not eligible to be voted to the Pro Bowl. Regardless, the former Iowa product demonstrated his immense skillset, improving upon his play-making nature from his rookie season by becoming a multi-faceted special teams returner, registering 840 return yards (kick and punt) to go along with his defensive acumen. It's perhaps unrealistic to expect a repeat in production given King was graded among the best cornerbacks in the league according to Pro Football Focus, but with the likes of Casey Hayward, Derwin James and Jahleel Addae all capable secondary players in their own right, King certainly appears to have a bright future in a loaded Chargers defense.
