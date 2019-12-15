King has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings for non-injury reasons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Denzel Perryman and Roderic Teamer were similarly ruled out for Week 14 after missing a team meeting, but the reasoning behind King's absence remains unclear. Brandon Facyson figures to see increased work in the secondary, while Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope figure to step up in the return game this week.