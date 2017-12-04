King registered six tackles and a sack in the 19-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

King has quietly turned in a solid rookie campaign, registering 46 tackles and three sacks to go along with an interception returned for a touchdown. The Iowa product has even taken over return duties on kickoffs and remains an intriguing "do-it-all" talent for the Chargers.

