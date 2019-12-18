Play

King wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

King was a surprise inactive during this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings, listed out for non-injury reasons. Denzel Perryman and Roderic Teamer didn't play Week 14 after missing a team meeting, so but there weren't any reports that King's absence was related. Whatever the issue, it seems to be behind King, and he should be ready for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

