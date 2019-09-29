Chargers' Desmond King: Notches 2.5 sacks
King posted four tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Dolphins.
The Chargers sent King on multiple blitzes in this contest, and he capitalized with a career-high 2.5 sacks. King didn't record a sack over 16 games last year, so it's definitely bonus points for him. The 24-year-old's IDP value is still low considering he only has 11 tackles through four games.
