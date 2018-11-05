King secured three tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. He also tallied 39 return yards in Sunday's 25-17 win.

King's fourth-quarter interception ended up being the difference maker, as the Seahawks nearly drove down for a potential game-tying touchdown before getting thwarted at the one-yard line. The nickel cornerback has already surpassed his interception total from last season, but he remains an inconsistent option in IDP leagues by virtue of a limited workload.