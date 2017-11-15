Chargers' Desmond King: Records another sack in loss
King tallied his second sack in as many weeks Sunday in the Chargers' loss to the Jaguars.
King had five solo tackles on the day to go along with his sack. The rookie cornerback has yet to haul in an interception this season, but his ability to find the quarterback has been impressive. He was on the field for 47 defensive snaps (56.0 percent).
