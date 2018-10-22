King tallied seven tackles (one solo) and added one pass defense in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Titans.

King's seven tackles represented a season-high, but it's worth pointing out the second-year defensive back added an additional 61 yards in kick and put returns Sunday. While his 125 kick return yards place him 27th among eligible returners, King does have 167 punt return yards, third best in the NFL through seven weeks, and could pose some value for IDP owners in leagues that reward return yardage.