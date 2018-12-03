King registered 10 tackles (nine solo) and two passes defended in the 33-30 win over the Steelers. He also returned one punt return for a touchdown Sunday.

It's fair to say that without King's heroics, the Chargers would never have been able to complete the come-from-behind win as the second-year cornerback tied the game in the fourth quarter thanks to a 73-yard punt return touchdown. King has seen his playmaking opportunities on the defensive end fall to the wayside in 2018, but he's more than made up for it as a returner, and remains an intriguing IDP option in leagues that reward return yardage.