Coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday that King is expected to start at slot cornerback in place of Chris Harris (foot), Joe Reedy of AP News reports.

King played a rotational role during the Chargers' first three games of the season, but he now looks in line to handle an every-down role in the slot during Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. The 2017 fifth-round pick stands to start for at least the next three weeks, with Harris having been placed on IR.