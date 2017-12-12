Chargers' Desmond King: Sets career-high in tackles
King recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Redskins.
Not only did King lead the team in tackles against the Redskins, but Sunday's 10 tackles was also a career-high for the 22-year-old rookie. Given he's now recorded at least a sack or an interception in four of the last five games, the Iowa product has quietly solidified himself as a IDP option in deeper leagues. So long as the Chargers continue to operate with three safeties on the field in Gus Bradley's exotic 3-4 defensive scheme, King has the potential to rack up more numbers in the weeks to come.
