King recorded two tackles (both solo) and three passes defensed, inlcuding two interceptions, in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

King had a monster game Sunday. After recording just one interception in 16 games as a rookie he secured his first two of the 2018 campaign. He hasn't been prolific in pass defense this season, but he showed what he's capable of against the Browns. He'll look to stack success as the Chargers take on the Titans in Week 7.