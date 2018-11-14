Chargers' Desmond King: Three tackles Sunday
King record three tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders.
King has posted 30 tackles on the season to go along with three interceptions. However, since he's not a high-tackle guy, he needs to force turnovers in order to be worthy of a play in IDP leagues.
More News
-
Chargers' Desmond King: Pick-six seals win•
-
Chargers' Desmond King: Registers season high in tackles•
-
Chargers' Desmond King: Snags two interceptions in Week 6•
-
Chargers' Desmond King: Sets career high in tackles•
-
Chargers' Desmond King: Nets another sack•
-
Chargers' Desmond King: Returns interception for touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 11 Streamers
Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...
-
Week 11 Big Questions
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....