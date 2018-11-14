King record three tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders.

King has posted 30 tackles on the season to go along with three interceptions. However, since he's not a high-tackle guy, he needs to force turnovers in order to be worthy of a play in IDP leagues.

