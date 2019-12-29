King (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

King was a healthy scratch in Week 15's loss to the Vikings, and he logged a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 16's loss to the Raiders. The third-year corner's playing time was already dwindling, and now his season is over. King will finish the year with 51 tackles (40 solo), 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups. In his stead, Brandon Facyson figures to see an uptick in usage.