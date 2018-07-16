Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Competing for roster spot
Newsome signed with the Chargers immediately after the 2018 NFL Draft, Ricky Henne of the team's official website reports.
While he wasn't a priority undrafted free agent, Newsome has a real chance to create buzz in August, heading into training camp with a Chargers team that only has four other tailbacks on the roster. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are locked in atop the depth chart, leaving Newsome, Hansbrough and seventh-round rookie Justin Jackson to compete for one or two spots on the 53-man roster. Newsome is the all-time touchdown leader (46) for FCS program Western Carolina, where he finished his career with three straight seasons topping 1,000 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards. He did well to run the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds while weighing 208 pounds, but his pro day was otherwise unimpressive, featuring substandard marks in all the jumping and agility drills.
