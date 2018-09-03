Newsome earned a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Newsome led the Chargers with 42 preseason carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns, marking the second consecutive year an undrafted rookie running back earned his way onto the Chargers roster. It's unclear where Newsome ranks in the depth chart, as along with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, the team also opted to keep 2018 seventh-round pick Justin Jackson, who missed three exhibition games with a hamstring injury. An injury to Gordon would likely open up a plethora of carries, but Newsome wouldn't automatically be the running back to own in that scenario, as Ekeler and Jackson would likely chip in on the workload as well.

