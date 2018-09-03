Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Earns spot on roster
Newsome earned a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Newsome led the Chargers with 42 preseason carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns, marking the second consecutive year an undrafted rookie running back earned his way onto the Chargers roster. It's unclear where Newsome ranks in the depth chart, as along with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, the team also opted to keep 2018 seventh-round pick Justin Jackson, who missed three exhibition games with a hamstring injury. An injury to Gordon would likely open up a plethora of carries, but Newsome wouldn't automatically be the running back to own in that scenario, as Ekeler and Jackson would likely chip in on the workload as well.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...