Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Gains first yards of season
Newsome ran for 15 yards on four carries during Sunday's 45-10 win over Arizona.
Newsome had just one touch for no yardage heading into Sunday. All four of Newsome's carries came during the Chargers' final full drive of the game, with Melvin Gordon (knee) knocked out of action. With Gordon likely sidelined on a week-to-week basis moving forward, expect a modest role for Newsome. Sunday brings a Pittsburgh defense ranked in the top half of the league against the run, surrendering 4.2 yards per carry.
