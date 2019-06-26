Offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt expects Newsome to take a step forward in his second season, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Newsome beat the odds and somehow made the leap from going undrafted out of Western Carolina in 2018 to making the Chargers' 53-man roster out of training camp. He was only active for 10 games (including playoffs) -- and only logged an offensive snap in four of them -- but Newsome showed he can be a useful backup given his eight-touch, 53-yard performance against the Chiefs in Week 15. While there are only so many touches to go around behind Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, no other significant competition was added this offseason and Newsome seems like a favorite for the No. 4 slot on the depth chart.