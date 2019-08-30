Newsome rushed six times for 26 yards and a touchdown, adding 32 yards on two receptions in Thursday's preseason win over San Francisco.

Newsome had a strong showing as he vies for a spot on the 53-man roster. Troymaine Pope (three carries for 43 yards) also had a strong showing, but the fact that Newsome was out there with the "starters" in the final preseason contest gives him a slight edge in winning the third back job (assuming Melvin Gordon's contract dispute doesn't get settled before Week 1).