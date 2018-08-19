Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Leads team in total yards
Newsome carried the ball 19 times for 78 yards and also caught three receptions for 22 yards in the Chargers 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday
Newsome received the lion's share of the carries Saturday as Justin Jackson (hamstring), Austin Ekeler (calf) and Russell Hansbrough (undisclosed) all sat out of the contest. The 24-year-old has taken the majority of the third string reps with Jackson limited most of the preseason, setting the stage for the undrafted rookie to possibly catch on to the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...