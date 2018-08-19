Newsome carried the ball 19 times for 78 yards and also caught three receptions for 22 yards in the Chargers 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday

Newsome received the lion's share of the carries Saturday as Justin Jackson (hamstring), Austin Ekeler (calf) and Russell Hansbrough (undisclosed) all sat out of the contest. The 24-year-old has taken the majority of the third string reps with Jackson limited most of the preseason, setting the stage for the undrafted rookie to possibly catch on to the 53-man roster.