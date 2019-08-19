Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Little impact in preseason loss
Newsome carried the ball five times for 17 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.
The second-year back didn't look hampered by the minor leg injury he suffered in practice last weekend, but Newsome also didn't do much to make a positive impression on the coaches, posting pedestrian numbers for the second straight game. Troymaine Pope, however, did, ripping off an 81-yard score on a punt return. Even if Melvin Gordon's holdout drags on into the regular season, if the Week 1 roster allows for only one other running back behind Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, Newsome may need to find a way to make an impact in the Chargers' remaining exhibition tilts to hang onto his spot.
More News
-
Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Returns from leg injury•
-
Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Suffers apparent leg injury•
-
Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Heightened expectations in 2019•
-
Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Uneventful rookie season•
-
Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Totals 53 yards•
-
Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Could be No. 2 back in Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...