Newsome carried the ball five times for 17 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

The second-year back didn't look hampered by the minor leg injury he suffered in practice last weekend, but Newsome also didn't do much to make a positive impression on the coaches, posting pedestrian numbers for the second straight game. Troymaine Pope, however, did, ripping off an 81-yard score on a punt return. Even if Melvin Gordon's holdout drags on into the regular season, if the Week 1 roster allows for only one other running back behind Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, Newsome may need to find a way to make an impact in the Chargers' remaining exhibition tilts to hang onto his spot.