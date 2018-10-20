Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Rejoins Chargers
Newsome signed a contract with the Chargers on Saturday.
Newsome survived roster cutdowns at the start of September but was waived by the Chargers later in the month, and had one carry for zero yards over three games. The 24-year-old was signed for depth purposes with starting RB Melvin Gordon (hamstring) receiving a late questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.
