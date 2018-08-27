Newsome carried the ball 12 times for 34 yards and a touchdown in a 36-7 preseason loss to the Saints on Saturday.

Melvin Gordon's surprise absence (personal) allowed Newsome to tally the bulk of the second-string carries, converting a touchdown in his first series of work. The undrafted rookie running back appears to have an edge on Russell Hansbrough for the No. 3 duties, but Justin Jackson (hamstring) remains a wildcard when it comes to the aforementioned spot on the depth chart. If the No. 3 rusher in Big Ten history is able to prove he's healthy during the Chargers final preseason game Thursday, there's a possibility Jackson could edge out Newsome in what figures to be one of the final roster spots available.