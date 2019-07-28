Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Suffers apparent leg injury
Newsome hurt his right leg Sunday during practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Newsome limped off the field after taking a hit from linebacker Kyle Wilson. The second-year running back earned a roster spot as an undrafted rookie last season and now may have a better opportunity if Melvin Gordon's holdout continues. Even so, Newsome presumably falls behind Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the Los Angeles backfield.
