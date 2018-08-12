Newsome carried the ball four times for three yards and a touchdown, and also caught four passes for 34 yards in a 24-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Newsome struggled to gain much traction Saturday, ripping off a carry for six yards but otherwise finding himself stuck behind the backfield. Given Newsome's main competition for the No. 3 role, Russell Hansbrough, tallied three carries for 21 yards, it wasn't a particularly impressive outing for the rookie free agent. With Justin Jackson (hamstring) looming in the background as another candidate for the aforementioned spot on the depth chart, Newsome will hope to have a better performance against Seattle next Saturday.