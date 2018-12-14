Chargers' Detrez Newsome: Totals 53 yards
Newsome carried the ball six times for 34 yards and also caught both of his targets for 19 yards in the win Thursday over the Chiefs.
Newsome filled in effectively as the backup running back behind Justin Jackson, lowering the lumber on a handful of carries in the first half. The undrafted rookie free agent figures to fade from the spotlight with the likes of Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) nearing their respective returns to the field.
