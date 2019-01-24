Newsome played in nine games with the Chargers during his rookie campaign, carrying the ball 11 times for 49 yards and also tallying two catches for 19 yards.

The undrafted rookie free agent was primarily a special teams player after re-joining the team in late October, contributing slightly on offense when the likes of Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler went down with injuries. It seems likely the Chargers will bring in competition for the No. 3 and 4 spot on the running back depth chart, but Newsome figures to be a part of the competition given his impressive preseason performance in which he carried the ball 42 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns.