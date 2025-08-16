default-cbs-image
Fitzpatrick (undisclosed) reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve list Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Fitzpatrick wasn't picked up by another club after the Chargers waived him with an injury designation Thursday, so now he'll go to their IR list. Unless he sorts out an injury settlement with the team, he'll have to stay there for the entire season.

