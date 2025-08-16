Chargers' Dez Fitzpatrick: Reverting to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzpatrick (undisclosed) reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve list Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Fitzpatrick wasn't picked up by another club after the Chargers waived him with an injury designation Thursday, so now he'll go to their IR list. Unless he sorts out an injury settlement with the team, he'll have to stay there for the entire season.
More News
-
Dez Fitzpatrick: Waived with injury designation•
-
Chargers' Dez Fitzpatrick: Remaining with LAC•
-
Dez Fitzpatrick: Heads back to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Dez Fitzpatrick: Gets first elevation of campaign•
-
Dez Fitzpatrick: Re-signs to practice squad•
-
Dez Fitzpatrick: Cut from Bolts' practice squad•