Chark appeared in seven regular-season games for the Chargers, making four catches on 10 targets for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Chark signed a one-year deal in the spring and was likely pegged to take over the deep-threat role in the Chargers' offense left behind by Mike Williams. However, a hip injury, then a groin injury to follow delayed the LSU product's team debut. The missed time likely left Chark unable to catch up, as he also missed a game as a healthy scratch. Set to be a free agent this spring, the 28-year-old could be a candidate for a second opportunity, or he may have to look elsewhere to be on an NFL sideline in 2025.