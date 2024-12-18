Chark caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Chark played just nine of the Chargers' 52 offensive snaps in the contest, well behind fellow receivers Ladd McConkey (46), Joshua Palmer (39) and Quentin Johnston (38). The veteran's two receptions, two targets and 16 yards were season highs in each category, highlighting what has been a disappointing season for the 28-year-old. Chark has appeared in just four games for Los Angeles and is clearly not a priority option in the Chargers' passing attack. He should be ignored for fantasy purposes when the Chargers host the Broncos in Week 16.