Chark is projected to operate as the Chargers' No. 3 receiver in Sunday's Week 18 game against the Raiders due to Joshua Palmer (toe) being designated inactive for the contest.

Chark has been a virtual afterthought in his debut Chargers campaign, due to both injury and ineffectiveness. The veteran wideout enters the regular-season finale against the Raiders with just three receptions for 25 yards on seven targets across six games, but at least by depth-chart slotting, he'd be the next man up behind Palmer. It remains to be seen how long head coach Jim Harbaugh will keep his starting offense in Sunday, but Chark is one player who could potentially see action in all four quarters.