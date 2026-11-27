Uiagalelei will be the Chargers' starting quarterback against the Patriots on Sunday due to the absence of Justin Herbert (concussion), Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Uiagalelei got his first taste of NFL regular-season action in Week 11 against the Jets after Herbert suffered a concussion, with the former completing two of seven passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. With Herbert in the league's concussion protocol, Uiagalelei will make his first career start Sunday against a Patriots defense that ranks 27th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (239.0). Jake Browning is also available to serve as Los Angeles' backup.