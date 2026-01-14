Uiagalelei signed a reserve/future contract with the Chargers on Tuesday.

Uiagalelei spent the entire 2025 season on the Chargers' practice squad after failing to make the active roster at the end of training camp. He was elevated for the Chargers' Week 18 clash against the Broncos and served as Trey Lance's backup, though the former did not see the field. Uiagalelei will be a part of the Chargers' 90-man roster in the offseason, allowing him to participate in OTAs and minicamp.