Uiagalelei completed two of seven passes for 27 yards and a touchdown after replacing Justin Herbert (finger) in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Texans, and head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Herbert could have a fractured finger, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Uiagalelei was inaccurate in his first taste of regular-season NFL action but threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Derius Davis. If Herbert isn't available to face the Ravens on MNF in Week 10 and Trey Lance (groin) isn't ready to return from injured reserve, Uiagalelei would presumably be tabbed for the first regular-season start of the latter's career.