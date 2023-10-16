Parham (wrist) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

Parham, who sprained his right wrist in the Chargers' Week 4 win over the Raiders, was limited this past Thursday in the team's first practice coming off a bye, but the tight end was able to practice fully both Friday and Saturday, before being listed as questionable for Monday night's contest. With his Week 6 availability confirmed, Parham will continue to work alongside fellow TE Gerald Everett, a context that has resulted in Parham catching six passes (on eight targets) for 33 yards and three TDs through four games, while Everett has recorded a 13/107/0 receiving line in that same span.