Parham officially signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Tuesday that will keep him with the Chargers heading into this coming season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Parham is officially set to return to Los Angeles for at least the 2022 season after agreeing to sign the contract tender extended to him by the team in March. His status as the team's likely No. 2 tight end option is not guaranteed however as the Chargers signed former Seahawk Gerald Everett in April and head coach Brandon Staley indicated that the team may still be looking for at least one more player to bring in at the position this offseason. Parham, who saw his receptions double from 10 in 2020 to 20 in 2021, will likely have to compete for his spot amidst the Chargers' depth chart heading into this coming season as well.