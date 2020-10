Parham caught his only target for a 19-yard touchdown in the 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The XFL star actually saw just one snap the entire game, but he made it count with a nifty touchdown reception off a well-designed play-action pass in the second quarter. Parham has been a healthy inactive in each of the past three games prior to Sunday so it's unlikely this will be anything more than a career footnote unless injuries affect the top of the Chargers' tight end depth chart.