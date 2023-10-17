Parham caught two of his three targets for 19 yards in the 20-17 loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

Parham played a healthy 30 offensive snaps despite being a game-time decision due to a wrist injury, but the big-bodied target saw the majority of his work during the Chargers' litany of goal-line possessions, very few of which were converted into touchdowns. The fourth-year pro is easily poised to surpass every one of his career highs, but unless he's able to separate more from fellow tight end Gerald Everett in terms of playing time, the career-best season won't translate well in fantasy save for deeper leagues.