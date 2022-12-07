The Chargers designated Parham (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Wednesday's transaction opens a 21-day window for the Chargers to add Parham back to the active roster, after he missed each of the team's last six games with a hamstring issue. Once it's been medically determined that the 25-year-old is ready for game action, he'll likely compete for rotational snaps with Tre' McKitty and Stone Smartt behind starter Gerald Everett.