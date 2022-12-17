The Chargers activated Parham (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.
Parham's 2022 campaign has been marred by numerous health concerns. First, a hamstring issue delayed his season debut to Week 5. After Week 6 action, Parham entered the concussion protocol and sat out Week 7. Following the team's Week 8 bye, he picked up another hamstring issue that forced him to IR. Now seemingly healthy for the first time in two months, Parham will have four potential appearances to close out the regular season as the nominal No. 2 tight end behind Gerald Everett.