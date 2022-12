Parham caught one of his two targets for eight yards in the 20-3 win over the Colts on Monday.

Parham continues to be a target of the team's intermediate-to-deep passing attack as the big-bodied pass catcher had a 20-plus yard reception wiped out due to a holding penalty. Parham might not see many targets and doesn't see enough consistent playing time to warrant fantasy consideration, but it's clear the Chargers want to get him involved downfield for explosive plays