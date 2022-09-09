Parham (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Raiders.
With Parham -- who didn't practice this week -- not likely to suit up Sunday, Tre' McKitty figures to see added snaps in Week 1 behind top tight end Gerald Everett.
