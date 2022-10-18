Parham caught all three of his targets for 53 yards in Monday's 19-16 overtime win over the Broncos.

Parham only played 19 snaps compared to Everett's 51, but the 6-foot-8 behemoth was explosive in his limited role, as he tallied multiple receptions of 20-plus yards. Parham drew just one target in his debut last week after a lengthy absence due to a preseason hamstring injury, so it's entirely possible the 25-year-old could work into a larger role as the season progresses. Given Everett's utility as an underneath target, it's hard to imagine the aforementioned starter will be fazed out of the offense entirely, but Monday's contest demonstrated Parham's unique ability to be both a red-zone threat and sorely missed deep-route target.