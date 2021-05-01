Parham could face competition for the No. 2 tight end role after the Chargers drafted Tre' McKitty in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers seem intent on rostering a strictly blocking tight end, a role some thought the 6-foot-8 Parham was well suited for after an overachieving rookie debut. Much like Virgil Green in past seasons, McKitty seems pigeonholed into the aforementioned role by the Chargers brass which could cut into Parham's already limited workload. With Jared Cook already established as the team's top pass-catching option at TE, Friday's third-round selection might remove any possibility of Parham having any sort of fantasy value, even in deep redraft leagues.