Parham was absent from the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.
Parham had been dealing with an undisclosed injury since training camp that limited him to individual drills. He is seemingly past that injury and will be ready for Week 1 as the backup tight end behind Gerald Everett.
More News
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Working through injury•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Goose egg in Sunday's loss•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Returning to Chargers•
-
Donald Parham: Gets to test open market•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Not expected to be tendered•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Season limited by injuries•