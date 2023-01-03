Parham caught his only target for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Rams.

Sunday marked the first touchdown for Parham this season. It's been a bit surprising to see the 6-foot-8 behemoth not used more in the red zone, but that's likely a credit to the sheer dominance of running back Austin Ekeler, who tallied another red-zone score in the aforementioned win. Parham once again saw 20-plus offensive snaps marking the third straight week the tight end saw a relevant role since his return from injured reserve.