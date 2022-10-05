Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Parham (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.
Parham logged his first full practice Friday ahead of Week 4, but the team opted to still keep the tight end sidelined for the Chargers' win over the Texans out of an abundance of caution. Barring any setbacks, it appears Parham will make his season debut in Week 5 against the Browns, but it's unclear what his role will be. Gerald Everett has emerged as Los Angeles' top tight end, but Parham figures to carve out a role ahead of Tre' McKitty and Richard Rodgers.