Parham (illness) practiced fully Thursday.
With Hunter Henry still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Parham could be in line for an expanded role again in Week 17 if Henry isn't activated in advance of Sunday's contest against Kansas City. In such a scenario he'd continue to work in a tight end time share with Stephen Anderson. In the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Broncos, Parham caught two of his three targets for 47 yards, while Anderson chipped in four catches (on six targets) for 48 yards.
