Parham caught both of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Chargers.

Parham got the start in place of Hunter Henry (reserve/COVID-19 list) and played 81 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but the XFL star was overshadowed by Stephen Anderson who nearly led the team in receiving. The lack of targets is slightly troubling considering Parham previously appeared to have the one-up on Anderson for the team's backup TE spot, but the massive difference in snap count should still give fantasy managers some semblance of confidence in using the 6-foot-8 option if Henry is unable to play in the final game of the regular season.